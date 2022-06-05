Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.90.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $442,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 585.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 42.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 62.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.31. 1,522,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,665. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

