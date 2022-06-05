Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

