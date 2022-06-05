Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,734,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,969,700 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Intel were worth $655,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

