Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.55 Million

Brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $100.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.18 million. Inogen posted sales of $101.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $376.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $381.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $424.38 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $428.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $80.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Inogen by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 171,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inogen by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 1,774.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 221,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 106,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,605. The firm has a market cap of $594.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

