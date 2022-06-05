Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main reduced its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of Ingersoll Rand worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,451,000 after purchasing an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,404,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,816,000 after buying an additional 413,477 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet cut Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.77.

IR stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

