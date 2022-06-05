Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $100.52

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.52 and traded as low as $94.95. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $95.55, with a volume of 6,828,753 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.48.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,132,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $935,190,000 after buying an additional 475,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,812.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 139,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 132,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 130,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

