Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,059,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 70,621 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 1.83% of Incyte worth $297,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,006,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,489 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Incyte stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.67 per share, for a total transaction of $7,067,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

