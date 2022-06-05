Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$64.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMO. National Bankshares increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$47.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of IMO stock traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$69.69. The company had a trading volume of 635,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,488. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$30.64 and a 12 month high of C$72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$64.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.4600011 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

