Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,250

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,350 ($17.08) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 730 ($9.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of £967.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. Impax Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of GBX 649.58 ($8.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.08). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 835.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,049.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 967 ($12.23), for a total transaction of £12,571 ($15,904.61).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

