Illuvium (ILV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.83 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $176.31 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $270.88 or 0.00915058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 439.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.57 or 0.06714165 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00444755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00031376 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

