Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $232.97 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

