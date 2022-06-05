IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.73

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.73 ($0.30) and traded as high as GBX 29.10 ($0.37). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 26.80 ($0.34), with a volume of 440,582 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 65 ($0.82) to GBX 90 ($1.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.79. The company has a market cap of £33.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.