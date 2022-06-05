IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.93

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.93 and traded as low as $21.14. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 1,416 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.
About IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
