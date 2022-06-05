Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.03

Shares of Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and traded as high as $6.27. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 10,165 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.
About Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hysan Development (HYSNY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.