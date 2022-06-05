Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.42 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $663.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on H. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.16. 804,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,591 shares of company stock worth $911,655. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.