Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.42 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $663.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS.
Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.16. 804,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 658.33 and a beta of 1.39. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $282,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,591 shares of company stock worth $911,655. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.