Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Cut to “Underperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.28.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.18. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

