Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.47.

HBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded down C$0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.40. 1,230,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,866. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.48 and a 52-week high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.07.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$479.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$511.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

