Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 769.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,800 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $32.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huazhu Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Huazhu Group Profile (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.