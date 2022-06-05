HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of HPQ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,638 shares of company stock worth $2,332,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $861,205,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after buying an additional 59,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $454,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

