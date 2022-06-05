Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) to post $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $2.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $4.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.35 million, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $7.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $2.10. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Homology Medicines stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 510,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,705. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Homology Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after buying an additional 112,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

