Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (HCKG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th.
Hocking Valley Bancshares stock opened at $695.00 on Friday. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.17 and a 12 month high of $825.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.94.
Hocking Valley Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
