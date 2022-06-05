Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $36.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000.

Herbalife Nutrition stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,524. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

