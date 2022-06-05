Head to Head Contrast: GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) vs. Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GXO Logistics and Online Vacation Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GXO Logistics $7.94 billion 0.79 $153.00 million $1.52 35.81 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million N/A $2.93 million N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GXO Logistics and Online Vacation Center, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

GXO Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $97.64, suggesting a potential upside of 79.39%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares GXO Logistics and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GXO Logistics 2.15% 9.11% 3.19% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of GXO Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Online Vacation Center on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GXO Logistics (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, consumer technology, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, and consumer packaged goods industries. GXO Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Online Vacation Center (Get Rating)

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

