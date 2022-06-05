Head-To-Head Analysis: Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) versus Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zymergen and Bioqual, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zymergen presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 335.48%. Given Zymergen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zymergen is more favorable than Bioqual.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Zymergen has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioqual has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen -1,962.56% -72.62% -52.39% Bioqual 8.53% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and Bioqual’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen $16.74 million 9.55 -$361.79 million ($3.72) -0.42 Bioqual $57.68 million 1.09 $6.33 million $6.15 11.38

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen. Zymergen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioqual, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bioqual beats Zymergen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems. It serves electronics, packaging, healthcare, agriculture, and other industries. Zymergen Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About Bioqual (Get Rating)

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

