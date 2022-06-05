Head-To-Head Analysis: Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -26.16% -23.80% -10.33% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.44% 30.84% 18.63%

Pixelworks has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pixelworks and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $55.10 million 2.12 -$19.41 million ($0.31) -6.97 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $56.82 billion N/A $21.35 billion $4.56 20.56

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pixelworks and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 1 3 0 2.75 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 3 5 0 2.63

Pixelworks presently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 254.94%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $139.29, suggesting a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pixelworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc. develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2021, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 335 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, and projectors. It serves in Japan, China, Taiwan, the United States, Europe, and Korea through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors. The company also offers customer support, account management, and engineering services, as well as manufactures masks. Its products are used in mobile devices, high performance computing, automotive electronics, and internet of things markets. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

