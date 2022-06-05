HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Position Lessened by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.39% of HBT Financial worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in HBT Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.42 on Friday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.24.

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $41.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

HBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

