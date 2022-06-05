Haven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.16 million and $2.42 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,723.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.49 or 0.06020460 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00211368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00629154 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.58 or 0.00634439 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00073401 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,268,676 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

