Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $499.90

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 499.90 ($6.32) and traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.21). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 562 ($7.11), with a volume of 15,305 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 581.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 499.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other news, insider Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.11), for a total transaction of £100,036 ($126,563.77). Also, insider Christopher Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.14), for a total transaction of £50,760 ($64,220.65).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

