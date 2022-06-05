Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).

HBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON HBR traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 378.70 ($4.79). The company had a trading volume of 4,393,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 412.93. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 284 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 538.60 ($6.81). The stock has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

