Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas company. Harbour Energy plc, formerly known as Premier Oil plc, is based in UK. “

HBRIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 670 ($8.48) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 590 ($7.46) to GBX 525 ($6.64) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Harbour Energy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $400.83.

Harbour Energy stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $7.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

