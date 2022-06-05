Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

NYSE GDOT opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $221,344. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Green Dot by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Green Dot by 42.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

