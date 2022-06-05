Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.
GRCL opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -1.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter.
About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
