Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

GRCL opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -1.42.

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRCL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,031,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 110,725 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $228,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,357,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.