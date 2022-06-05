GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoodRx from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen downgraded GoodRx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.38. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $52,276,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $18,926,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,221.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,448,000 after buying an additional 911,446 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $32,047,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.