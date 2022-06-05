Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Set at $0.86 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price objective on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AUMN. TheStreet raised Golden Minerals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

