Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) PT Set at $0.86 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $0.86 price objective on Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AUMN. TheStreet raised Golden Minerals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.07. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207,209 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 143,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
