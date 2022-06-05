Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 165.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 416,628 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,735,000 after acquiring an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

