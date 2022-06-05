Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $922.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.19. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a current ratio of 18.69.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7,625.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $158,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

