GenesisX Price Down 27.5% Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (XGS) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $18,610.09 and $3.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 129.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,505,445 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

