Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

GEGYY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.88%.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

