Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.06% of Gartner worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $266.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.41. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,678 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

