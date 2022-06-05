Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14. Gartner posted earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total transaction of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,362 shares of company stock worth $1,696,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 25.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.79. 500,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner has a 1 year low of $228.20 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.71.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

