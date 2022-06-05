Gameswap Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

