GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of GBL opened at $20.82 on Thursday. GAMCO Investors has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $551.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.52.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 425,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GAMCO Investors by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

