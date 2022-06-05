Fundamental Research Analysts Give Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) a C$0.60 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CVE SIC opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. Sokoman Minerals has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.
