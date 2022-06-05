Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

FCX stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

