Frax Share Price Reaches $5.68 (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.68 or 0.00018914 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $92.05 million and approximately $10.99 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax Share alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63% against the dollar and now trades at $273.47 or 0.00910783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.02 or 0.00433047 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.