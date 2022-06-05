Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.54.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,689,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,112,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,925,000 after purchasing an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $70.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,592. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.03.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

