Formation Fi Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week (FORM)

Formation Fi (FORM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Formation Fi has a market cap of $482,718.59 and $103,499.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.89 or 0.00623285 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.23 or 0.00436659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using U.S. dollars.

