Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) will report $14.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,035.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $60.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $46.53 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $75.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foghorn Therapeutics.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 183,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $528.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 3.09. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $949,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,866,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,638,000. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

