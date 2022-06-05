FLIP (FLP) One Day Volume Reaches $818.00

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLIP Profile

FLP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

