First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 4.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

FRC stock opened at $153.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.31 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

